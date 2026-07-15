Run Fast! Virat Kohli's Hilarious Gesture To Shubman Gill Goes Viral After IND vs ENG 1st ODI | Video

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Virat Kohli was seen displaying his leadership qualities even after India sealed a six-wicket victory over England in the first ODI, with the former captain asking his teammates to wait for skipper Shubman Gill before the post-match handshake.

As the Indian players lined up to greet the England team, Kohli appeared to notice that Gill was walking slowly towards them. The veteran batter then gestured to his teammates to wait for the current captain.

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In a light-hearted moment, Kohli was seen asking Gill to run faster as the Indian players waited for him. The exchange quickly caught the attention of fans watching the post-match scenes.

Once Gill arrived, the Indian players followed their captain as they went on to shake hands with the England team. Kohli's gesture was seen as a sign of the respect he continues to show towards the Indian captain.

India had earlier put in a strong performance to defeat England by six wickets in the first ODI. The victory gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the series, with the Indian team looking to carry the momentum into the next game.