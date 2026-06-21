Rudra, Ruhaan, Akshat & Harshit Shine As CCI Shuttlers Dominate Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026

Champions all… all the winners of the different age categories proudly pose with their trophies, medals and certificates |

Mumbai, June 21: CCI promising shuttlers, Rudra Gawde (Girls' U-15), Ruhaan Bhatia (Boys' U-15), Akshat Raisurana (Boys' U-17) and Harshit Mahimkar (Boys' U-19) proved their mettle to emerge champions in their respective events of the Yonex Sunrise CCI-GMBA Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026, organised by the Cricket Club of India in association with the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA), played at the CCI courts, Churchgate.

Rudra showed loads of versatility as she mixed caution with aggression to outsmart Anvisha Ghorpade to register a well-deserved 21-14, 21-17 victory in the girls' U-15 finals.

Later, in the Boys' U-15 final, which was contested between CCI players Ruhaan Bhatia got the better of his younger opponent Vivaan Waingankar, coasting to a 21-6, 21-17 win.

The Boys' U-17 finals, also featured CCI challengers with top seed Akshat Raisurana defeating Dhruv Pawar in straight games at 21-18, 21-13.

CCI's talented teenager Harshit Mahimkar, the top seed rallied to overcome club mate and second seed Akshat Raisurana in three games closing out a 18-21, 21-7, 21-15 victory to clinch the Boys' U-19 title.

Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye and Ajay Meena won the Women and Men singles titles respectively.

Result - Girls' U-15 singles (Finals): Rudra Gawde bt Anvisha Ghorpade 21-14, 21-17.

Boys' U-15 singles (Finals): 1-Ruhaan Bhatia bt Vivaan Waingankar 21-6, 21-10.

Boys' U-17 singles (Finals): 1-Akshat Raisurana bt Dhruv Pawar 21-18, 21-13.

Boys' U-19 singles (Finals): 1-Harshit Mahimkar bt 2-Akshat Raisurana 18-21, 21-7, 21-15.

Women's singles (Finals): 1-Naishaa Kaur Bhatoye vs Chitwan Khatri 21-13, 21-11.

Men's singles (Finals): 1-Ajay Meena bt 2-Harshit Mahimkar 21-17, 23-22.