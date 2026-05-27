RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Eliminator: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Jofra Archer Star As Rajasthan Royals Knock Out Sunrisers Hyderabad By 47 Runs | X

Mullanpur, May 17: Rajasthan Royals produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at the PCA New Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday. Riding on a sensational knock from young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi, RR posted a massive total of 243/8 before restricting SRH to 196 in 19.2 overs.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show with a breathtaking innings of 97 runs off just 29 balls. The youngster smashed five fours and 12 sixes at a stunning strike rate of 334.48 and narrowly missed out on what could have been the fastest century in IPL history.

He fell just three runs short of the milestone after being dismissed by Praful Hinge in the eighth over. Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed 29 runs, while Dhruv Jurel added a quickfire 50 off 21 balls. Rajasthan Royals crossed the 240-run mark despite Praful Hinge picking up three wickets for SRH.

Chasing a huge target, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered an early collapse as Jofra Archer removed Abhishek Sharma for a duck and then dismissed Travis Head soon after. Ishan Kishan tried to counterattack with 33 off 11 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 38 from 20 deliveries. However, RR bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals and never allowed SRH to build a strong partnership.

Salil Arora fought hard with a 35-run knock and Shivang Kumar added 27, but the target proved too much for SRH. Jofra Archer starred with the ball for Rajasthan Royals, taking three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Nandre Burger claimed two wickets each. Sushant Mishra also chipped in with two crucial wickets.

The victory helped Rajasthan Royals move into Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026, while Sunrisers Hyderabad were knocked out of the tournament.