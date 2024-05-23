RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Karn Sharma Misses Chance To Run Out Sanju Samson; Pic Goes Viral

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Karn Sharma missed a big opportunity to dismiss Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson during the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22.

The incident took place in the eighth over of the Rajasthan Royals' run-chase when Sanju Samson was casually returning back to non-striker's end after he was denied a second run by Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, Samson didn't ground the bat when Karn Sharma collected the ball from Swapnil Singh's throw and missed a chance to run him out.

Virat Kohli was visibly unhappy with Karn for missing the big opportunity to run out Samson, which could've given another breakthrough for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sanju Samson could've been run out there. pic.twitter.com/fGrMwOQdcl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 22, 2024

However, Karn Sharma had a last laugh as he dismissed Sanju Samson for 17 at 86/3 in the 10th over of the RR's run-chase. Sharma delivered a wide-ball, immediating Samson to step out of his crease in an attempt to hit it but he missed the ball the entirely, allowing wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik to stump him out with an easy.