RR VS PBKS: Donovan Ferreira Smashes 105m Six, Third-Longest In IPL 2026 | VIDEO

RR VS PBKS: Donovan Ferreira Smashes 105m Six, Third-Longest In IPL 2026 |

New Chandigarh: Rajasthan Royals batter Donovan Ferreira smashed a massive 105m six against Lockie Ferguson during the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash on Tuesday. This is the third longest six in IPL 2026. The record for longest six of the season is held by RCB batter Tim David. He hit a massive 106-metre in the clash against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru.

Donovan Ferreira smashed a match-winning fifty and handed Punjab Kings their first defeat of the IPL 2026 season. His knock helped Rajasthan defeat the undefeated. He smashed the massive six in the 19th over which was bowled by Lockie Ferguson. He smashed a short ball out of the ground for a huge six.

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and opted to field first against Punjab Kings.

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Batting first, PBKS posted a strong total of 222/4 in 20 overs. Marcus Stoinis led the innings with an unbeaten 62 off 22 balls. Prabhsimran Singh scored 59, while Priyansh Arya added a quick 29. Captain Shreyas Iyer contributed 30 runs.

In reply, RR got off to a strong start. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 51 off 27 balls. Vaibhav Suryavanshi played a very quick knock of 43 runs off just 16 balls which helped RR gain early momentum. This helped Rajasthan to break Punjab Kings' winning streak of the season.