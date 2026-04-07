RR VS MI Toss Update: Hardik Pandya Wins, Quickly Chooses To Bowl First In Major Advantage For Mumbai Indians In 11-Over Match

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to field first after a long rain delay in Guwahati. Pandya missed the defeat to Delhi Capitals and is now back alongside Trent Boult in the 11-over clash. RR, who have two wins in two, remain unchanged for their home game.

As soon as the coin dropped, Hardik Pandya quickly blurted out that his team would bowl first. Allah Ghazanfar also returned to the XI, in place of

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RR vs MI Playing Conditions

Toss at 9:55 PM

Match to start at 10:10 PM

11 overs each team

A maximum of 2 overs for 4 bowlers

1 bowler can bowl 3

Powerplay to consist 3.2 overs

The weather gods finally relented and the curtailed match is on the cards. The RR vs MI clash will kick off at 10:10 PM IST, with each team to play 11 overs. The toss will be held at 9:55 PM IST in Guwahati. The powerplay will consist of 3.2 overs.

MI Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RR Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma