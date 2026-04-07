RR VS MI Toss At 9:55 PM, 11-Over Match To Kick Off At 10:10 PM IST In Guwahati After Rain Delay

The weather gods have finally relented and the curtailed match is on the cards. The RR vs MI clash will kick off at 10:10 PM IST, with each team to play 11 overs. The toss will be held at 9:55 PM IST in Guwahati. The powerplay will consist of 3.2 overs.

An orange alert was issued by the IMD Guwahati for thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain. The toss, which was scheduled for 7:00 PM IST, was delayed by almost 3 hours due to incessant rain.

RR vs MI Playing Conditions

Toss at 9:55 PM

Match to start at 10:10 PM

11 overs each team

A maximum of 2 overs for 4 bowlers

1 bowler can bowl 3

Powerplay to consist 3.2 overs

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Though the drizzle had picked up slightly in intensity past 7.30 pm, the scheduled start time of the match, the ground staff has removed covers from the side wickets and are working hard to make the field of play ready for the match. The match started losing overs from 8:40 PM IST.