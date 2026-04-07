RR VS MI Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Guwahati, Washout Threat Looms Over IPL 2026 Clash

The toss for the RR vs MI game at the Barsapara Stadium has been delayed. An Orange alert has been issued for the Assamese capital with torrential rain pouring down in the evening. The weather is expected to ease as the night progresses, but a washout is possibly on the cards again.

"Toss is delayed in Guwahati. Next update to follow once the rain stops," IPL confirmed in an X post.

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Orange Alert in Guwahati

As per Accuweather, an Orange alert has been issued in Guwahati from 4:40 PM to 7:35 PM in the evening on Tuesday. Commentator Harsha Bhogle also expressed concerns, sharing an update from Guwahati.

IMD Guwahati has issued for Thunderstorm with Lightning and light to moderate rain which is very likely to occur at a few places over Bajali, Baksa, Chirang, Darrang, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur and Udalguri in next 3 hours.

However in a bit of good news for the fans, rain is expected to ease though later in the night. Depending on the delays, a full match or even one with some overs lost could be a possibility.