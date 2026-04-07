RR VS MI Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain In Guwahati Hours Before Toss, Orange Alert Warns Another Washout

IPL 2026 is potentially staring at another washout on Tuesday as Rajasthan Royals prepare to face the Mumbai Indians in Guwahati. Hours before the toss at the Barsapara Stadium, heavy rainfall was witnessed in the Assam capital. This comes after the KKR vs PBKS match in Kolkata was washed out on Monday.

As per Accuweather, an Orange alert has been issued in Guwahati from 4:40 PM to 7:35 PM in the evening on Tuesday. Commentator Harsha Bhogle also expressed concerns, sharing an update from Guwahati.

"16.35 in Guwahati and it is already dark, the headlights on the cars are on and.......it is pouring," he posted on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Orange Alert in Guwahati - Toss likely to be delayed

IMD Guwahati has issued for Thunderstorm with Lightning and light to moderate rain which is very likely to occur at a few places over Bajali, Baksa, Chirang, Darrang, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur and Udalguri in next 3 hours.

If the forecast is anything to go by, the toss is expected to be delayed. Start of the match could also be affected depending on the intensity of the showers.

However in a bit of good news for the fans, rain is expected to ease though later in the night. Depending on the delays, a full match or even one with some overs lost could be a possibility.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is the cut-off time for RR vs MI?

As per IPL playing conditions, a game starting at 7:30 PM IST is expected to be concluded by 10:50 PM IST. However, an additional 60 minutes is allotted to accommodate any delays. The cut-off time for a five-over match to start is approximately 11:15 PM IST.