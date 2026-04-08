RR VS MI: Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi Show Powers Rajasthan To Top Of The Table With 27-Run Win In Rain-Curtailed Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed a blistering display of power-hitting to propel Rajasthan Royals to victory in their game against the Mumbai Indians in Guwahati. Reduced to 11 overs, the RR openers put on a six-hitting show, effectively batting the 5-time champions out of the contest to go top of the IPL 2026 standings.

The left-handed duo tore the Mumbai attack apart including Jasprit Bumrah in a stunning demolition job. Jaiswal (77 not out off 32 balls) and Sooryavanshi (39 off 14) hit a flurry of boundaries, including nine sixes combined, in an opening partnership of 80 runs in just five overs.

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Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi set the tone

Jaiswal set the tone with a 22-run over off Deepak Chahar to start off the innings. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had the world in awe after he struck twin sixes off Jasprit Bumrah in the second over.

Jaiswal then struck Trent Boult for three sixes, as the duo made full use of the powerplay, racing to 59 in just 3.2 overs in a start that resembled a highlight reel.

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Mumbai never in the contest

Mumbai never got the start they needed to have any chance of chasing down 151. Ryan Rickelton (8), Rohit Sharma (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (6) fell cheaply, leaving MI reeling at 23 for 3 inside the first three overs.

Tilak Varma (14) and skipper Hardik Pandya (9) attempted to rebuild with a few boundaries, but Rajasthan's bowlers maintained tight lines and struck at regular intervals to control the match.

Rajasthan Royals go top of IPL 2026

With that win, Rajasthan Royals have now gone at the top of the IPL 2026 standings. The Riyan Parag-led side have now grabbed victories in all three matches to get 6 points in their kitty. The impressive bit about RR's run is their Net Run Rate, adding it up to +2.403.