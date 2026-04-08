'15 Saal Ka Ladka...': Harbhajan Singh Gives Salute To Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal During Commentary After Guwahati Show Against MI | VIDEO

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was awestruck by the six-hitting brilliance of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the RR vs MI game at Guwahati. The left-handed duo tore the Mumbai attack apart including Jasprit Bumrah in a stunning demolition job. Harbhajan, a former MI captain, couldn't believe his eyes and gave a salute to the two batters from the commentary box.

"15 saal ka ladka, iss tareeke se ballebaazi kare, dominate kare - ye bahaut badi baat hai. Salute hai mera. Mera salute hai Yashasvi aur Suryavanshi - kamaal ho yaar tum dono [For a 15 year old to bat this way and dominate is a big thing. I salute you - Jaiswal and Suryavanshi, you guys are brilliant]" Harbhajan said on commentary.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unleashed a blistering display of power-hitting to propel Rajasthan Royals to 150 for 3 in their rain-curtailed IPL match here on Tuesday. Jaiswal (77 not out off 32 balls) and Sooryavanshi (39 off 14) hit a flurry of boundaries, including nine sixes combined, in an opening partnership of 80 runs in just five overs.

Jaiswal set the tone with a 22-run over off Deepak Chahar to start off the innings. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had the world in awe after he struck twin sixes off Jasprit Bumrah in the second over.