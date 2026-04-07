Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Aces Jasprit Bumrah Test, 15-Year-Old Smashes MI Pacer For 2 Sixes In Guwahati | VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed no signs of nerves as he deposited Jasprit Bumrah into the stands in Guwahati. The 15-year-old facing the Indian pace spearhead for the first time, struck two sixes showcasing his range against one of the greatest pacers in the game.

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Much of the build-up ahead of the game was on how Vaibhav Suryavanshi would face the threat of Jasprit Bumrah. After Yashasvi Jaiswal blasted 22 runs off Deepak Chahar, the 15-year-old rocked up to face Bumrah in the second over of the innings.

In his typical aggressive manner, Sooryavanshi smoked the Indian pacer over the mid off boundary for a 88-metre maximum. He then followed it up with another maximum later in the over. Bowled a bit short, Vaibhav rocked back and swiveled while pulling it high and deep into the stands beyond backward square leg.

Suryavanshi, alongside Jaiswal, powered Rajasthan Royals to a sensational start. The left-handed duo smashed 50 in just 2.4 overs. RR's 58/0 is the third highest score at the end of three overs in an IPL innings after RCB’s 66/0 vs KTK (Bengaluru, 2011) and SRH’s 62/0 vs DC (Delhi, 2024).