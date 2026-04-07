RR VS MI IPL 2026 Match Likely To Be Called Off, 10:56 PM Cut-Off Looms Amid Lost Overs

Rain is continuing to play spoilsport in the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. An orange alert was issued by the IMD Guwahati for thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain. The toss is yet to take place, wit the cut off time set at 10:56 PM. The match is already losing overs since 8:40 PM IST.

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Overs lost since 8:40 PM

Though the drizzle had picked up slightly in intensity past 7.30 pm, the scheduled start time of the match, the ground staff has removed covers from the side wickets and are working hard to make the field of play ready for the match. The covers have not been removed fully, though the super sopper was out in the field, taking off the extra rainwater from the field before it is made ready for the match. The match has started losing overs from 8:40 PM IST.

What is the cut off time?

As per IPL playing conditions, a game starting at 7:30 PM IST is expected to be concluded by 10:50 PM IST. However, an additional 60 minutes is allotted to accommodate any delays. The cut-off time for a five-over match to start is approximately 10:56 PM IST.

The toss thus will need to be done by 10:45 PM.