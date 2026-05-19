RR Vs LSG Toss Update: Yashasvi Jaiswal Leads Squad In Riyan Parag's Absence, Opts To Bowl In Crucial IPL 2026 Clash | VIDEO

RR Vs LSG Toss Update: Yashasvi Jaiswal Leads Squad In Riyan Parag's Absence, Opts To Bowl In Crucial IPL 2026 Clash |

Jaipur, May 19: Rajasthan Royals will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday. Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag is not available for the clash and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be leading the squad. Jaiswal won the toss and elected to bowl first in the high-intensity clash against LSG.

Today's match will be very important for Rajasthan Royals as there is only one spot for grabs in the IPL 2026 Playoff and RR would be eyeing to win the game today and move a step closer to qualification. There is a close competition for the last spot as 4 teams will be competing in a neck-to-neck tight race.

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On the other hand, LSG have nothing to loose in the game as they are already out of the Playoffs race and they will be playing only for their fans and respect. Rishabh Pant would be eyeing to end their run in the tournament on a positive note.

Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Josh Inglis, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Dasun Shanaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravindra Jadeja, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur