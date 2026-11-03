Rough Patches & Uneven Bounce Could Help Mumbai Spinners Turn The Tide: Shams Mulani | Pic - Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani believes the deteriorating surface will increasingly assist the spinners, with uneven bounce and rough patches offering opportunities to put the opposition batters under pressure.

Mumbai all-rounder Shams Mulani believes the slowing nature of the wicket and the rough patches created by the fast bowlers could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match. The left-arm spinner feels patience and disciplined bowling will be essential as the surface begins to offer variable bounce.

SALMAN ANSARI

Mulani Highlights Slowing Nature Of Pitch

Assessing the behaviour of the pitch towards the end of the day's play, Mulani said the wicket had become slightly slower, with occasional deliveries keeping unusually low.

"I thought it got a bit slower. One odd ball was not rising that much, and we saw that a player got injured as well. I think we can use that tomorrow," Mulani said.

Rough Patches Could Assist Spinners

The spinner believes the rough patches created by the fast bowlers could provide considerable assistance, particularly when bowling to left-handed batters.

"For the left-handers especially, a lot of rough has been created by the fast bowlers, and we are trying to capitalise on that. There were a few half-chances here and there, but overall, we thought that if we remained patient and kept bowling in those areas, we could do the job," he explained.

SALMAN ANSARI

Mulani, who bowled in tandem with fellow spinner Anush during the final session, said the strategy was to exploit the rough and force batters into making mistakes.

"We were making him play those deliveries because we thought that, with the rough, one odd ball might bounce a lot. I also got out like that. That was the plan all along, and we knew we had a big total, so we could take that risk. It paid off nicely," he said.

Batting Conditions Remain Manageable Despite Challenges

Despite several batters reaching half-centuries without converting them into bigger scores, Mulani maintained that the surface was not particularly difficult for batting once a player had settled at the crease.

"I thought once you were set, the wicket was good. One odd ball was doing a lot, but otherwise, it was playing nicely. I thought all the players who got out received a decent delivery," he said.

He expects similar conditions during the opening stages of the following day's play, particularly in the first 30 to 40 minutes.

Disciplined Bowling Key To Building Pressure

Mulani also emphasised the importance of restricting runs when the pitch offers little assistance to the bowlers. He believes building pressure through disciplined bowling can eventually force batters into playing risky shots.

"We try to restrict the runs as much as possible so that the batter attempts different shots and tries to score against us. We try to create that pressure," he said.

With the surface showing signs of wear and uneven bounce, Mulani remains confident that sustained pressure and patience could help the spinners make further inroads.

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