Ranji Trophy: Railways Fight Back Against Mumbai After Anand, Mulani Lift Hosts To 396 | Pics - Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Mumbai and Railways shared honours on day two, with the latter putting up a strong resistance against the 42-time champions, reaching 116/2 in 35 overs at stumps in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.

Openers Vivek Singh and Sahab Yuvraj Singh gave them a solid start of 80 before two quick wickets fell as they still trailed by 280 runs.

Mumbai wrapped up their first innings for 396.

SALMAN ANSARI

Anand And Mulani Build Crucial Partnership

Earlier, resuming at their overnight score of 247/6 in 83 overs, Akash Anand and Shams Mulani got together and were beginning to stitch a stand together.

Mumbai were at 278/6 in 91 overs with Anand on 27 and Mulani on 22.

They chugged along nicely as the partnership reached 57 runs for the seventh wicket in 96 overs as Mumbai were at 295/6.

Mumbai brought up their 300 in the 98th over and were set to target 400 with the partnership between Anand and Mulani looking good.

After 100 overs, Mumbai were 305/6.

SALMAN ANSARI

Akash Anand Reaches Half-Century

Akash Anand’s fifty came in 68 balls in the 103rd over with seven fours as Mumbai reached 316/6.

Himanshu Sangwan broke the 82-run partnership between Anand and Mulani, scalping the former for 52 in the 105th over.

Anand’s 52 came off 71 balls with seven fours, while Mumbai slipped to 320/7 in 104.1 overs.

Mulani's Fifty Strengthens Mumbai's Innings

Mulani’s thoroughly deserved fifty came in 114 balls with six fours as he smashed a silken cover drive off Sangwan in the 111th over.

Mumbai were 347/7 in 111 overs with Mulani on 53 and Tanush Kotian on 13 as they racked up a 27-run partnership at that stage.

Kotian was out for a quickfire 20, caught at slip off Raj Choudhry, as lunch was taken with Mumbai at 355/8 in 113.3 overs.

SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai Bowled Out For 396

New man Tushar Deshpande had a short-lived stay at the crease as he struck a four and then was out for five to Raj Choudhry, caught by Toufik Mondal, as Mumbai were down to nine for 367.

Eventually, Mumbai were all out for 396 in 123.3 overs after Mulani was caught and bowled by Chowdhry for 71 off 153 balls with seven fours.

For Railways, Sangwan finished with 4/88, while Choudhry scalped 3/81 and Adarsh Singh picked up 2/83.

Mohammad Saif took one wicket for 10 runs.

Railways Openers Provide Solid Start

In response, Railways were off to a fairly decent start, reaching 22/0 in seven overs.

At the ten-over mark, Railways were 40/0, going at a fast clip, scoring four runs an over with Vivek Singh on 24 and Sahab Yuvraj Singh on 16.

Railways went into the tea break at 52/0 in 13 overs with Vivek Singh on 34 and Sahab Yuvraj on 17.

Vivek Singh retired hurt on 38 after getting hit on his right shoulder, while Sahab Singh was going strong on 29.

After 23 overs, Railways got to a healthy 72/0 in 23 overs with Sahab on 31 and new batter Eshaan Goyal on two.

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Mumbai Spinners Strike With Quick Wickets

Mumbai finally achieved their breakthroughs when two quick wickets fell to spinners Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani.

The former scalped Sahab Yuvraj Singh for 33, caught behind by Akash Anand off Kotian, and Mulani picked up the wicket of Eshaan, caught by skipper Siddhesh Lad at extra cover going for a chipped shot.

Thereafter, Mohammad Saif and skipper Bhargav Merai put up a tiny partnership to get the Railways going as they reached 114/2 in 34 overs.

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