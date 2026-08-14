Ronaldo’s Masterstroke? Special Marriage Clause Could Protect His Fortune After Wedding Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo’s marriage to Georgina Rodríguez has put a fresh spotlight on the financial arrangements behind the couple’s relationship. According to details reportedly contained in their marriage certificate, Ronaldo and Georgina married under a “separation of property” regime. The arrangement could have important implications for how their individual assets are treated during the marriage and in the event of a future separation.

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Marriage Under a Separation-of-Property Regime

Under a separation-of-property regime, each spouse generally retains ownership of assets that belong to them rather than automatically sharing all property acquired or held by the other spouse. For a footballer of Ronaldo’s financial standing, the arrangement could be particularly significant given his earnings, investments and business interests.

Is Georgina not liable to claim alimony in event of divorce?

The regime should not automatically be interpreted as meaning Georgina would have no financial rights in the event of a divorce. Ronaldo's earnings from his endorsements, his salary with Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr will exclusively remain his. However, he will be liable to pay 'pension' as per the clause. Portuguese magazine TV Guia claimed that Georgina would receive a monthly pension of approximately €100,000 from Ronaldo in the event of a divorce. Another clause states that Georgina would retain full ownership of the couple's luxury mansion in La Finca, Madrid.

Ronaldo and Georgina’s Family Life

Ronaldo and Georgina have been together for years and share children, while their relationship has remained firmly in the public eye. Their decision to formalise their marriage with a separate-property arrangement adds another layer to the story surrounding their high-profile union. For now, the reported clause offers a glimpse into how the couple has chosen to structure their financial lives.

The agreement is likely to attract attention because of the sheer scale of Ronaldo’s wealth and commercial empire. The Portuguese superstar has built major income streams through football, endorsements and a range of business ventures. That makes any legal arrangement governing the ownership of his assets a subject of considerable public interest.