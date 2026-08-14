Just Married! Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Special Welcome From Al-Nassr Teammates After Marrying Georgina Rodriguez | Video

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo received a special welcome from his Al-Nassr teammates after returning to training following his marriage to longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez. The Portuguese superstar tied the knot with Rodriguez in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11.

Ronaldo, 41, was back with Al-Nassr just two days after the wedding as the Saudi Arabian club stepped up preparations for the new season. His teammates and coaching staff, led by new head coach Ange Postecoglou, reportedly made sure his return was a memorable one, with the players celebrating the major milestone in his personal life.

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The wedding itself was kept extremely private, with Ronaldo and Rodriguez choosing an intimate ceremony in Portugal. The couple, who have been together since 2016, confirmed the marriage through social media after the ceremony, sharing a picture of themselves displaying their wedding rings.

Ronaldo's return to Al-Nassr also comes with important professional targets. He is preparing for another Saudi Pro League campaign and is chasing the landmark of 1,000 career goals. His first competitive start of the new league season is expected to come against Al-Riyadh on August 21, after he misses Al-Nassr's opening two matches following his wedding.

The Portuguese forward will now look to quickly switch his focus from his wedding celebrations to football as Al-Nassr begin a new chapter under Postecoglou. With his teammates' warm welcome adding to the celebrations, Ronaldo returns to training as both a newly married man and one of the club's biggest hopes for the upcoming season.