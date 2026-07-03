Ronaldo Mania In Toronto! Huge Crowd Celebrates Portugal's Round Of 32 Win, Cristiano Joins In From Balcony | VIDEO

A sea of Portugal supporters turned the streets of Toronto into a celebration after Cristiano Ronaldo's side booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Ronaldo himself scored a penalty to book his team's progress at the expense of Croatia on an emotional night, marking the first death anniversary of Diogo Jota.

The Canadian City, hosting its last game of the tournament, then turned into a carnival, serenading the Portuguese stars outside their team hotel. To their delight, the 41-year-old captain stepped onto a balcony overlooking the streets packed with supporters chanting his name and waving Portuguese flags.

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The moment sparked celebrations among the supporters, many of whom had waited outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the football icon following Portugal's memorable knockout victory. Ronaldo despite his superstardom was touched by the gesture and even posted pictures on social media.

Ronaldo had earlier played a decisive role on the pitch, scoring the equaliser after Ivan Perišić had put Croatia ahead in the second half. His goal brought Portugal back into the contest before Gonçalo Ramos headed home a dramatic stoppage-time winner to seal a 2-1 triumph and book the team's place in the Round of 16.

They will now face off against neighbours Spain in what promises to be a blockbuster clash.