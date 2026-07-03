Cristiano Ronaldo Cries, Wears Diogo Jota's Jersey In Emotional Tribute After Portugal's Victory Over Croatia | VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo honoured former teammate Diogo Jota's memory after Portugal sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash on Friday. Moments after the final whistle, the 41-year-old was spotted wearing a Portugal shirt with number 21 on the back, which Jota used to wear during his playing career.

The tribute came on the first anniversary of the death of Portugal forward Diogo Jota, who passed away in a car accident in Spain alongside his brother, André Silva, in July 2025.

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Moments after the celebrations, Ronaldo emerged wearing a Portugal jersey bearing the name of Diogo Jota. Looking skyward, he pointed towards the heavens before breaking down in tears, remembering his former international teammate on the first anniversary of his passing.

Moments later, the Portugal captain was joined by the entire squad as they gathered to pose with Jota's No. 21 shirt, honouring his memory on the first anniversary of his death following their dramatic 2-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 victory over Croatia at Toronto Stadium.

Jota's death sent shockwaves through the football world, with teammates, clubs, and fans paying tribute to one of Portugal's most influential forwards of his generation. Ronaldo had described Jota's death as "unbelievable" last year, saying his former Portugal teammate would always remain in the hearts of his family, friends, and the football community.

The Portugal players are wearing special bracelets during the tournament in rememberance of the late Liverpool forward, while tributes were also paid during the national anthem.