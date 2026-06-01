Ronaldinho, R9 And Vinicius? Brazil Fans Do Double Take As Lookalikes Steal Show During Panama Clash | VIDEO

Brazil's clash against Panama produced an unexpected viral moment as three fans who looked uncannily like Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario and Vinicius Junior were shown on the broadcast. The lookalikes quickly became social media stars, with fans joking that Brazil's football royalty had assembled in the crowd.

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The fan drawing the most attention was a supporter wearing a yellow Brazil shirt and a black head covering, whose trademark smile and facial features closely resembled those of Ronaldinho. Sitting nearby was another fan sporting dark sunglasses, prompting comparisons with Ronaldo Nazário, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner and one of the greatest strikers in football history.

Completing the trio was a younger supporter whose hairstyle, sunglasses and overall appearance looked remarkably similar to Vinícius Júnior. The three were seen chatting and enjoying the game together, creating the illusion that generations of Brazilian football icons had reunited in the stands. Images from the broadcast quickly spread across social media, with fans joking that Brazil had assembled an "all-star supporters' club."

Brazilian football has produced legendary talents across multiple generations and the Selecao are the most succesful team in the history of the FIFA World Cup. While Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario have long retired, Vinicius is still active and will feature in the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Real Madrid star will hope to match up to the exploits of the other two, who won the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.