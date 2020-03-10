Ronaldinho held behind bars, investigated for other crimes after using false passport in Paraguay

After using false documentation in Paraguay, Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has been behind bars and is now being investigated for other crimes, said the prosecutor who is leading the case.
Osmar Legal did not discuss the exact crimes but told Brazilian news site Globoesporte "there are indications that other crimes were committed" by Ronaldinho and his brother and business manager Roberto.
However, Ronaldinho and Roberto's lawyer Sergio Queiroz told reporters that the case in the court is only about the forged passports and refused to comment on the accusations of 'other crimes' being committed by the pair.
"The case as it was presented is clear," Queiroz said. "There is no other point being investigated, you can see that there in the documents."
"They confessed that they used these false passports," Queiroz told reporters. "But there was no harm done to the Paraguayan state.
"Roberto and Ronaldinho did not know that the passports were irregular. And they cooperated fully with authorities."
This is not the first time that Ronaldinho has found himself surrounded in controversy, as in 2015, he and his brother were convicted of illegally building a fishing trap at Lake Guaiba in 2015 without proper licensing in a permanent preservation area.
The Brazil star is currently without a passport because of an environmental final in 2018.
Ronaldinho is considered as one of the finest football stars to come out of Brazil. He won the 2005 Ballon d'Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)