'Dinho McLovin': Twitterati troll Ronaldinho for allegedly using fake passport in Paraguay

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay for allegedly using fake passports to enter the country.
According to Goal.com, Ronaldinho along with his brother Roberto was detained at the Resort Yacht & Gold Club Paraguayo on Wednesday night.
Both brothers are at the hotel suite and Paraguayan authorities will most likely be issuing a statement later today.
Twitterati did not miss out on the opportunity to troll the 2002 World Cup winner. "Dinho MacLovin," a user tweeted.
For the uninitiated, Mclovin is the famous fake ID used by a characted named Fogell in the movie Superbad.
Played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Fogell used the fake ID to try and get drinks for the party organised by him and his friends.
An official statement from the Paraguayan police has said that Ronaldinho had been invited to Paraguay by casino owner Nelson Belotti.
This is not the first time that Ronaldinho has found himself surrounded in controversy, as in 2015, he and his brother were convicted of illegally building a fishing trap at Lake Guaiba in 2015 without proper licensing in a permanent preservation area.
The Brazil star is currently without a passport because of an environmental final in 2018.
Ronaldinho is considered as one of the finest football stars to come out of Brazil. He won the 2005 Ballon d'Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005.
(with inputs from ANI)
