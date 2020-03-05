'Dinho McLovin': Twitterati troll Ronaldinho for allegedly using fake passport in Paraguay

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay for allegedly using fake passports to enter the country.

According to Goal.com, Ronaldinho along with his brother Roberto was detained at the Resort Yacht & Gold Club Paraguayo on Wednesday night.

Both brothers are at the hotel suite and Paraguayan authorities will most likely be issuing a statement later today.

Twitterati did not miss out on the opportunity to troll the 2002 World Cup winner. "Dinho MacLovin," a user tweeted.