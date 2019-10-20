Ronak Sawant, Palak Joshi rule the pool

Mumbai: After a spate of record-shattering show on the opening day by Muskaan Patel and Meet Makhija, Ronak Sawant from Our Lady of Salvation and Palak Joshi from Podar International, shared the honours in their respect categories on the concluding day of the GMAAA Inter-School/Junior Colleges Swimming Meet, at Borivali’s MCF Sports-Cum-Swimming Complex here on Sunday.

Ronak bagged four golds and two silvers to aggregate 38 points, while Palak ended with four golds and two bronze to garner 34 points. However, none of them could better the old records.

While Om Satam (Holy Cross) and Naishi Ruhil (Gokuldham), emerged best in their respective boys and girls under-11 categories. However, Naishi was lucky to pip her famed rival Anannya Nayak from Vibgyor by a solitary point.

Top swimmers

Boys: Under-13: 1. Ronak Sawant (Our Lady of Salvation) 38 pts; 2. Kavish Desai (Kapol Vidyanidhi Int.) 20 pts; Under-11: 1. Om Satam (Holy Cross) 22 pts; 2. Mohd Darvesh (St Peters) 20 pts; Under-7: 1. Abir Seth (Vibgyor, Goregaon) 24 pts; 2. Durvesh Devrukhkar (Parle Tilak) 20 pts Girls: Under-13: 1. Palak Joshi (Podar Int. Santacruz) 34 pts; 2. Anushka Salaskar (Yashodhan) 25 pts; Under-11: 1. Naishi Ruhil (Gokuldham, Goregaon) 27 pts; 2. Anannya Nayak (Vibgyor, Goregaon) 26 pts; Under-7: 1. Anushka Salaskar (Yashodham) 28 pts; 2. Aarya Paste (Parle Tilak (English); 11 pts.