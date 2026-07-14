Rohit Sharma's Clever Advice Helps India Get Key Wicket Of Harry Brook; Points Towards Gambhir In Celebration | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma's Clever Advice Helps India Get Key Wicket Of Harry Brook; Points Towards Gambhir In Celebration | X

Former Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s clever advice helped the team to get the key wicket of England captain Harry Brook during the IND Vs ENG 1st ODI at Birmingham on Tuesday. Harry Brook had been the headache for Team India due to his excellent form in the recently concluded T20I series in which India was handed a humiliating whitewash.

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Even though Shubman Gill is now the captain of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma showed that his leadership experience is still incredibly valuable. Rohit reportedly asked Shubman to get Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack as soon as Harry Brook came in to bat.

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Here's How The Big Moment Unfolded:

The Smart Move: Rohit reportedly asked Gill to bring star bowler Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack.

The Plan Works: The advice paid off immediately. Bumrah dismissed England's in-form captain Harry Brook for just one run.

Team Effort: To make the moment even better, it was Rohit himself who caught the ball to secure the wicket.

A Shoutout to the Coach: After taking the catch, Rohit celebrated and pointed toward head coach Gautam Gambhir in the dugout. His gesture quickly went viral on social media.

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Supporting The New Captain

The moment proved that even though Rohit is no longer the official captain, the senior batsman is still happy to guide and support Gill with crucial on-field decisions.

Additionally, this was a huge moment for Bumrah who was returning to international cricket after a 968-day break. Brook's wicket marked Bumrah's 150th career wicket in ODI cricket.