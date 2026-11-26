Rohit Sharma To Return As Mumbai Indians Captain? Fans Decode Cryptic Post With '5' And '45' Clues | Image Credit: X/Rohit sharma

Mumbai Indians fans are curious to know about the captain of the team for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. Social media is abuzz with rumours that Rohit Sharma will return as the captain after MI captain and star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mumbai Indian on Thursday added fuel to the fire with a cryptic post on its official social media account. The social media post featured glimpses of the franchise's helmets and bats. The post also carries the date November 27, 2026 and the caption "24 hours to go." The post left the fans guessing about what will happen in the next 24 hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, several fans started decoding the cryptic message. A fan came up with an interesting interpretation of the post and linked it to Rohit Sharma. The fan pointed out that Mumbai Indians shared the post at 5:45 and said, "5 you know who". The numbers have possible connection with Mumbai Indians winning 5 IPL titles and 45 is the jersey number of Rohit Sharma.

A fan also said, "Nobody can stop Brohit from winning the 6th trophy. He is, he was and he will always be the greatest captain cricket has ever seen."

@mipaltan Nobody can stop Brohit from winning the 6th trophy. He is, he was and he will always be the greatest captain cricket has ever seen.🐐 — 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 (@ImHydro45) November 26, 2026

"Mumbai cha Raja" Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indian to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He was later replaced by Hardik Pandya as the captain ahead of IPL 2024. However, the team did not perform well under Pandya and also there were reports of rift between the franchise and the all-rounder.

Hardik Pandya went to Punjab Kings after player trade in exchange of Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. The fans are speculative about the next Mumbai Indians captain and there are several names in the race. However, Rohit Sharma is the frontrunner in the race to become the next MI captain.

The latest social media post has again brought the discussion among the fans on the internet, but Mumbai Indian have not confirmed any change in captaincy yet. Fans will be eagerly waiting for November 27 to find out what the franchise has planned.