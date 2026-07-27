Rohit Sharma Spotted At Metro Station In London With Wife Ritika, Her Parents And Brother; VIDEO Goes Viral

Rohit Sharma Spotted At Metro Station In London With Wife Ritika, Her Parents And Brother | X

London, July 27: A video has gone viral from London in which former Team India captain and star opener Rohit Sharma was spotted with his wife and her parents. The video showing the family waiting at a metro station in the city has surfaced online and is being widely shared on social media.

The viral video, which was shared on X, shows Rohit Sharma hugging his in-laws at the metro station. His wife Ritika Sajdeh is also seen with him. She is also seen hugging her brother and parents at the station. The video was reportedly shot by an onlooker from inside a metro train before it went viral on social media.

Watch Video: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Metro Station In London With Wife Ritika, Her Parents And Brother

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The video was shared on social media with the caption, "Rohit Sharma is in London with his family, including his wife Ritika, his brother-in-law, father-in-law, and mother-in-law."

The viral video claims that Rohit Sharma is still in London after India's series loss to England on July 19. Rohit had smashed a century in the final match of the three-match series, but England won the game by 27 runs to clinch the series 2-1.

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Rohit Sharma silenced his critics with his century and also put an end to the retirement speculation that had been circulating on social media. While the video is going viral online, the exact date and time when it was recorded are unknown. FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.