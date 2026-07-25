Jos Buttler Receives Special Gifts From Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli After IND vs ENG Series

Jos Buttler/Instagram

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler gave fans a glimpse of a heartwarming post-series exchange after revealing the special gifts he received from Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following the recently concluded ODI series between India and England.

Buttler shared a picture of a signed Team India jersey gifted to him by Rohit Sharma on his official Instagram account. Expressing his admiration for the Indian opener, Buttler wrote, "The one opposition player's shirt I've always wanted, one of my all-time favourite players! Will treasure this, thank you @rohitsharma45." The heartfelt message reflected the mutual respect between the two cricketers.

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The signed jersey carried even more significance as Rohit Sharma had produced a brilliant performance in the third and final ODI at Lord's Cricket Ground. Despite competing fiercely on the field, the post-series gesture showcased the bond and admiration shared among some of the world's finest cricketers.

Buttler also revealed that he received a pair of One8 shoes from Virat Kohli, Rohit's longtime India teammate. The thoughtful gift from the former India captain added another memorable keepsake for the England star, further highlighting the camaraderie that exists beyond international rivalries.

The exchange quickly won over cricket fans on social media, who praised the sportsmanship shown by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While India and England battled hard throughout the ODI series, the thoughtful gifts served as a reminder that respect, friendship, and admiration remain at the heart of the sport.