 Jos Buttler Receives Special Gifts From Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli After IND vs ENG Series
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Jos Buttler Receives Special Gifts From Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli After IND vs ENG Series

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler revealed the special gifts he received from Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the ODI series. Buttler shared Rohit's signed Team India jersey on Instagram, calling him "one of my all-time favourite players." He also received a pair of One8 shoes from Kohli, with the gestures earning widespread praise from cricket fans.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, July 25, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Jos Buttler Receives Special Gifts From Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli After IND vs ENG Series
Jos Buttler/Instagram

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler gave fans a glimpse of a heartwarming post-series exchange after revealing the special gifts he received from Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following the recently concluded ODI series between India and England.

Buttler shared a picture of a signed Team India jersey gifted to him by Rohit Sharma on his official Instagram account. Expressing his admiration for the Indian opener, Buttler wrote, "The one opposition player's shirt I've always wanted, one of my all-time favourite players! Will treasure this, thank you @rohitsharma45." The heartfelt message reflected the mutual respect between the two cricketers.

The signed jersey carried even more significance as Rohit Sharma had produced a brilliant performance in the third and final ODI at Lord's Cricket Ground. Despite competing fiercely on the field, the post-series gesture showcased the bond and admiration shared among some of the world's finest cricketers.

Buttler also revealed that he received a pair of One8 shoes from Virat Kohli, Rohit's longtime India teammate. The thoughtful gift from the former India captain added another memorable keepsake for the England star, further highlighting the camaraderie that exists beyond international rivalries.

The exchange quickly won over cricket fans on social media, who praised the sportsmanship shown by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. While India and England battled hard throughout the ODI series, the thoughtful gifts served as a reminder that respect, friendship, and admiration remain at the heart of the sport.

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