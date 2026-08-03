Rohit Sharma Shares Special Instagram Story For T Dilip After He Steps Down As Team India's Fielding Coach | Instagram

Former Indian Cricket Team captain and star opening batsman Rohit Sharma paid an emotional tribute to former Team India fielding coach T Dilip after the latter stepped down from his role on Monday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Rohit praised Dilip's contribution to the Indian team and wished him the very best for the future.

Sharing a picture with Dilip, Rohit wrote, "You're a legend Dilip guru. You created magic within the group and a behind the scenes workhorse. Best wishes ahead @dilip.tk19." The photo appears to have been taken during one of Team India's visits to New York City, with the iconic Chrysler Building visible in the background.

Rohit's message came soon after Dilip posted an emotional farewell note, reflecting on his five-year journey with the Indian cricket team. The outgoing fielding coach thanked the BCCI, players, coaches and support staff for their trust and support, saying it was an honour to wear the India badge and serve Indian cricket.

During his tenure, Dilip was part of several memorable achievements, including India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumphs in 2024 and 2026, the ICC Champions Trophy title in 2025, and Asia Cup victories in 2023 and 2025. He also became widely known for introducing the popular fielding medal tradition, which became a special part of India's dressing-room celebrations after every match.

Read Also Team India Fielding Coach T Dilip Shares Emotional Farewell Message After Stepping Down

Rohit's heartfelt message adds to the wave of appreciation for Dilip, whose efforts behind the scenes earned him the respect of players and support staff throughout his time with the Indian team.