Team India Fielding Coach T Dilip Shares Emotional Farewell Message After Stepping Down | Instagram

Team India fielding coach T Dilip shared an emotional farewell message on his social media account after ending his five-year stint with the Indian cricket team on Monday. Thanking the BCCI, players and coaching staff, Dilip said he will always be grateful for the opportunity to serve Indian cricket and called the journey one of the most memorable phases of his career.

In a heartfelt social media post, Dilip said that he joined the Indian team with the simple goal of giving his best every day. He added that fielding had always been his way of contributing to the game and expressed pride in being part of the team's success over the years.

One of the highlights of his tenure, according to Dilip, was the introduction of the popular fielding medal. He said the excitement it created in the dressing room and the importance players gave to the award are memories he will always cherish.

During his time with the Indian team, Dilip was part of several major achievements, including victories in the ICC Men's T20 World Cups in 2024 and 2026, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and the Asia Cup titles in 2023 and 2025. India also finished runners-up in the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship during his tenure.

Dilip thanked the BCCI for trusting him and also expressed gratitude to former head coach Rahul Dravid and current head coach Gautam Gambhir for their support.

He also thanked captains Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer for allowing him to contribute during their leadership.

Signing off, Dilip said he would always be thankful for wearing the India badge for five unforgettable years and added that while one chapter has ended, his journey in cricket will continue.