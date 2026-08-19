Rohit Sharma Resumes Training At Mumbai's BKC Ground Ahead Of IND Vs WI ODI Series | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma Resumes Training At Mumbai's BKC Ground | X/BCCI, X/toi_gaurav

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has returned to training with an eye on the West Indies ODI series. The 39-year-old was last in action in July during India's 2-1 series loss in England. After month long break, Rohit has now returned to Mumbai and for the grind.

In a video shared by journalist Gaurav Gupta, Rohit Sharma can be seen doing running drills alongside a few trainers. Rohit was at the MCA's facility in Bandra-Kurla Complex. The 39-year-old has often trained at the Mumbai ground, often getting himself back to full fitness.

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Rohit Sharma's future has been a major point of discussion in Indian cricket. With the former India captain well into father time, the selectors have reportedly considered jumping to the next phase with Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wing.

The England ODI series was supposed to be Rohit's swansong, but the 39-year-old showcased his class, scoring a hundred at Lord's. That ton will have likely extended his career, silencing his doubters.

India are yet to name the squad for the West Indies ODI series. Rohit is a near certainty for the three-match ODI series which kicks off on September 27.