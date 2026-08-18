18 Years, Countless Records, One King: Virat Kohli's Stunning Journey From Dambulla Debut To Cricketing Immortality

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August 18 marks a significant day in Virat Kohli’s cricketing journey as it was on this date in 2008 that he made his international debut for India against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. A 19-year-old Kohli scored 12 runs in his first ODI, but that modest beginning marked the start of what would become one of the most celebrated careers in modern cricket.

Before making his senior India debut, Kohli had already made a name for himself by leading India to the ICC Under-19 World Cup title in 2008. He soon established himself in the senior team, scoring his maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka in 2009. His hunger for runs, aggressive approach and consistency quickly made him one of India's most dependable batters.

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Kohli went on to produce several unforgettable performances, including his sensational 183 against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup. His success was not limited to white-ball cricket, as he developed into one of India's finest Test batters. As captain, he also played a key role in India's historic Test series triumph in Australia during 2018-19 and helped transform the team's approach to fitness and overseas cricket.

After enduring a difficult period with the bat, Kohli returned to his best at the 2022 Asia Cup, where he scored his maiden T20I century. He then delivered one of his most iconic performances against Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup, remaining unbeaten on 82 at the MCG. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, he scored a record 765 runs and became the first batter to complete 50 ODI centuries.

Kohli added another major achievement to his decorated career during the 2024 T20 World Cup final, scoring 76 against South Africa as India lifted the trophy. He subsequently retired from T20 internationals. With the number 18 becoming synonymous with his identity, August 18 serves as a reminder of the remarkable journey that began with a 12-run debut and evolved into a legacy that has inspired millions of cricket fans worldwide.