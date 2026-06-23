Rohit Sharma Receives Padma Shri On Same Day As His India Debut 19 Years Ago | VIDEO

Former India captain Rohit Sharma was conferred with the Padma Shri by Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, adding another milestone to an already glittering career. Widely regarded as one of India's greatest white-ball cricketers, Rohit has led the national team to ICC glory, captaining India to the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

What made the occasion even more special was the date itself. Rohit received the prestigious civilian honour exactly 19 years after making his international debut for India on June 23, 2007, against Ireland in Belfast. Nearly two decades later, the elegant opener returned to the spotlight on the same day, this time to be recognised for his immense contribution to Indian cricket.

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After missing the first Padma Awards investiture ceremony in May because of professional and personal commitments, Rohit Sharma attended the event in New Delhi on Tuesday alongside his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Ritika looked on proudly as the former India captain stepped forward to receive the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu.

Before accepting the honour, Rohit greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a respectful bow. Dressed in a black suit, the batting great wore a broad smile throughout the ceremony, visibly enjoying the moment as he was recognised for his outstanding contribution to Indian cricket.

Since his debut, Rohit has rewritten record books across formats, establishing himself as one of the finest limited-overs batters the game has seen. The Mumbai-born star remains the only player in ODI history to score three double centuries and still holds the record for the highest individual ODI score of 264.

The Padma Shri honour serves as recognition of Rohit's impact on Indian cricket both as a player and captain. For the former skipper, June 23 now carries a dual significance — the day his international journey began and the day he was honoured by the nation for a career that has inspired millions.