Rohit Sharma Pushes His Security Guard Aside To Let Elderly Man Pass At Mumbai Airport; Scolds Him Later | VIDEO Viral | X

Mumbai, June 22: Former Team India captain and Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma has gone viral on social media after a video showed him stepping in when his security guard unknowingly blocked the way of an elderly man and stopped him from passing through at Mumbai Airport. There are reports that the incident occurred when Rohit arrived at the Mumbai Airport while travelling to Delhi to collect his Padma Shri Award.

The viral video shows that Rohit Sharma stopped for the camera persons to click photographs at the airport along with his security guards. His bodyguard is seen in the video stopping the fans from reaching near Rohit Sharma. However, while trying to do so, he accidentally stopped the way of an elderly man who was passing by.

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Rohit Sharma observed that the elderly man was blocked after which he got angry and pushed his security guard aside while making way for the man to pass. Rohit Sharma then scolded the guard for the incident.

The video is going viral on social media and the internet users are slamming Rohit Sharma for scolding the guard for performing his duty.

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A user said, "Bodyguard ki kya galti hai usko kyu chilla raha ye ?? Vo to apna kaam hi kr raha na , aise hi photo khichwana hai to mat le jao bodyguard ko shame on him for I'll treating his bodyguard who genuinely doing his work."

Another said, "Rohit scolded his bodyguard for pushing a fan, then gently called him aside to reassure him. No ego, just class. Captain on field, human off it."