'India Need Sharma And Kohli For 2027 World Cup': Mohammed Kaif Defends Rohit After 79 Against Afghanistan | X / @ESPNcricinfo

Former Indian batter Mohammed Kaif has come out in support of Rohit Sharma after the India captain scored 79 against Afghanistan in the third ODI in Chennai. Kaif praised Rohit's recent performances and said a few low scores should not be used to question the veteran opener's class.

Sharing a post on social media, Kaif said he does not understand why many people want Rohit Sharma to fail despite his consistent contributions in major tournaments.

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Mohammed Kaif Praises Rohit's Recent Performances

Kaif highlighted Rohit Sharma's role in India's recent success and pointed to his performances against top teams.

"Can't really understand why so many people want Rohit Sharma to fail. It is admirable how he has taken this challenge head on. He has led India to the Champions Trophy, scored against Australia, NZ and now his 79 against Afghanistan," Kaif wrote.

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The former India batter added that judging Rohit based on a few poor scores is unfair given his long record of success in international cricket.

Hopes Rohit Continues Until 2027 World Cup

Kaif also expressed hope that Rohit Sharma continues his good form over the next year and remains a key part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"A few low scores here and there can't judge his class. As a cricket fan, we should wish that he carries the form to the 2027 World Cup. India needs the experience of Rohit and also Virat Kohli," Kaif said.

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His comments have received support from many cricket fans who believe India's experienced players still have an important role to play in ICC tournaments.

Rohit's 79 Silences Critics

Rohit Sharma's 79 against Afghanistan came after he faced criticism over his recent form. The India captain looked confident during his innings and helped India take control of the run chase.

The knock has once again sparked discussion about the value of experience in India's ODI set-up with Rohit and Virat Kohli continuing to be among the team's most senior players.