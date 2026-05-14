Rohit Sharma Or Jasprit Bumrah? Who Will Captain Mumbai Indians As Hardik Pandya & Suryakumar Yadav Unavailable For PBKS Vs MI Clash

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Tilak Varma are in the fray to lead MI vs PBKS on Thursday. | X/mi_paltan

Mumbai Indians have been hit with a captaincy conundrum as they prepare to face off against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. Skipper Hardik Pandya is nursing back spams and is unavailable, while Suryakumar Yadav is also likely to miss out following the birth of his daughter. In their absence, MI could go back to Rohit Sharma, or turn to either Jasprit Bumrah or Tilak Varma for Thursday's game.

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Why are Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav unavailable?

Hardik Pandya is reportedly nursing a back issue. The all-rounder missed the last game at the Wankhede Stadium and has not travelled with the team to Dharamsala. Pandya is undergoing assessment for his injury and a further update on his condition is expected.

Suryakumar Yadav led the team in his absence, as he did earlier in the season when Pandya missed a game due to illness. However, Surya himself is doubtful for the game PBKS vs MI, having not arrived in Dharamsala. India's T20 World Cup winning captain has returned home for the birth of his daughter.

Who will captain Mumbai Indians?

Rohit Sharma is among the obvious candidates. The 38-year-old has led the franchise to five IPL titles before making way for Hardik Pandya. A one-off return to Rohit would fill the leadership vacuum until Suryakumar Yadav or Hardik Pandya return.

However, the MI management seem to have moved on from Rohit as a leader. Jasprit Bumrah then presents himself as the most viable option. The pace spearhead has bee at the franchise since 2013 and has even led India across formats.

If MI look at this at an opportunity to groom a future leader, Tilak Varma could also be a candidate. The left-hander is regarded as a future cornerstone of the franchise and could well be thrown into the deep end. MI have already been knocked out of the IPL 2026 playoffs race and it would be a good opportunity for the youngster to try out the leadership role.