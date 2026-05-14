Yuzvendra Chahal Playfully Pulls Rohit Sharma's Belly During Practice Session Ahead Of PBKS vs MI IPL 2026 Match | Video

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Ahead of the IPL 2026 clash in Dharamshala between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, an amusing moment during practice involving Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma caught the attention of fans and quickly went viral on social media.

During a light-hearted training session, players from both teams were seen engaging in friendly banter as they prepared for the high-voltage encounter. In one playful moment, Chahal was spotted jokingly pulling Rohit Sharma’s belly in a humorous gesture, triggering laughter among teammates present at the ground.

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Rohit, known for his calm and easy-going personality, took the incident in good spirits and responded with a smile, adding to the relaxed atmosphere of the practice session. The interaction highlighted the camaraderie shared among Indian cricketers despite being on opposing sides in the IPL.

The video clip of the moment spread rapidly across social media platforms, with fans enjoying the lighter side of two of the most popular names in Indian cricket. Many users described it as a classic example of the friendly relationships that exist off the field, even amid intense competition on it.

As the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians approaches, both teams are focusing on final preparations in the scenic but challenging conditions of Dharamshala. While the contest promises high stakes, moments like these continue to remind fans of the entertaining and human side of the IPL.