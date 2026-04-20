Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Will Hit-Man Play Tonight Against Gujarat Titans In Ahmedabad?

Mumbai Indians are sweating over the availability of Rohit Sharma as they gear up for the game against Gujarat Titans on Monday. The 38-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the game against RCB and missed the defeat to Punjab Kings. The Hit-Man underwent a fitness test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with curiosity building regarding his participation.

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As per the Indian Express, Rohit Sharma travelled to the stadium earlier than the rest of the group to undergo a fitness test. The 38-year-old trained with the squad a day before the game, but is believed to be some way off a 100%. The former India captain experienced discomfort while running between the wickets, but still batted for a while in the nets.

"In fact, if you are just walking by the nets out here, if you just look at Rohit's batting. So yeah, he is working on it," MI bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said in the pre-match press conference.

Will Rohit Sharma play against GT?

Mumbai have slipped to four losses in a row and are second from bottom in IPL 2026, and would hope to have their Hit-Man back in action soon. Hardik Pandya at the toss for the previous game had said that Rohit was in line to miss 2-3 games.

Given that verdict, Rohit Sharma is unlikely to play today. A further update is awaited at the toss.