Rohit Sharma Hilariously Dances During Fitness Drill Ahead Of PBKS Clash Amid Injury Scare At Wankhede | VIDEO Viral | X

Mumbai, April 16: Mumbai Indians star opener Rohit Sharma has been in the news as dark clouds looms over his availability in the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) clash on Thursday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Amid all the speculations, a video surfaced on social media in which Rohit Sharma was seen dancing on the field during the fitness drill at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma hilariously started dancing while doing the drill.

Question Mark On Availability

There were speculations that Rohit Sharma may or may not be a part of the playing XI due to a hamstring injury. Rohit Sharma walked away from the field while he was batting during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday (April 12).

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Practice Session

Rohit Sharma did not participate in the practice session on Tuesday which fueled the speculations of the seriousness of the injury and gave rise to the chattering of him missing the clash against PBKS. However, Rohit Sharma showed up for practice on Wednesday. Visuals surfaced on social media which showed Rohit Sharma doing warm up and batting in the net.

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Viral Video

A video went viral on social media on Thursday which showed Rohit Sharma exercising while lifting his legs to his chest and walking forward. However, he started started dancing by lifting his legs up and down in a hilarious way. The hilarious video was shared on a wide scale by the fans and they are enjoying the video.

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Injury Scare

However, the most concerning part of the viral video is that Rohit Sharma is seen with a band aid wrapped around his thighs which shows that he is still suffering from pain and the injury is still there. So, the fans are raising concern over his participation in the match against Punjab Kings tonight.