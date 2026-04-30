Rohit Sharma Hides His Face In Disbelief As Jasprit Bumrah Smashed For Massive Sixes During MI Vs SRH Match, Reaction Goes Viral | X

Mumbai, April 29: Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was seen hiding his face in embarrassment during the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma's reaction has gone viral on social media which came when Jasprit Bumrah was being hit all over the park by the SRH batters.

Rohit Sharma's reaction was caught on the camera and the visuals are now going viral on social media. Jasprit Bumrah is going through a rough patch in the IPL 2026 season and it can also be said that he is going through the worst form of his life.

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Bumrah gave away 54 runs in his four overs and also he was not able to pick even a single wicket in the high-scoring encounter. Bumrah going wicketless has become common in the current IPL season as he has managed to take only two wickets in the eight matches played for Mumbai Indians.

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The most concerning part for Mumbai Indians is that he is also leaking runs in the tournament and even young batters like Salil Arora and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are hitting him for massive sixes.

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Rohit Sharma was hiding his face in embarrassment as the team is not performing well and their most reliable bowler is being bashed in crucial games. Earlier, the captain would look up to Bumrah during crucial moments in the match which is not the case this season.