MI Vs SRH: Young Salil Arora Smashes Jasprit Bumrah 'No Look' Shot For Massive Six At Wankhede | VIDEO

MI Vs SRH: Young Salil Arora Smashes Jasprit Bumrah Massive 'No Look' Shot For Six At Wankhede | X

Mumbai, April 29: Young Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Salil Arora smashed Jasprit Bumrah for a massive six with a no look shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. SRH defeated MI in a high-scoring clash. Salil scored a quick-fire 30 off just 10 balls to finish the match in the 19th over itself.

Jasprit Bumrah has been searching for form in the IPL 2026 season as he once again went wicketless in a high-scoring encounter. He also leaked runs in the SRH clash as he was thrashed for 54 runs in his four overs which the fans have not witnessed in the past.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Even young batter like Salil Arora took Jasprit Bumrah on and smashed him for a huge six and that too on a new look shot. Jasprit Bumrah's form has been a major concern for Mumbai Indians as he has taken only two wickets in eight games for Mumbai Indians.

Jasprit Bumrah is out of form and Rohit Sharma is out of the playing eleven due to injury and Suryakumar Yadav is also not in good touch, these are the reason behind Mumbai Indians' poor run in the IPL 2026. MI have won only two matches and lost 6 out of their 8 matches in the tournament so far. They are placed on the ninth position in the points table after half the season. They will have to find their winning combination and win all the matches from here on to confirm their spot in the Playoffs.