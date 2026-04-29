MI Vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Mumbai Indians In High-Scoring Encounter By 6 Wickets | X

Mumbai, April 29: Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians comfortably at the Wankhede Stadium in a high-scoring IPL match. Chasing a massive target of 244, SRH showed complete control and reached 243/4 in just 18.3 overs, winning the match with 9 balls to spare. Despite the big total, the chase never looked out of reach as SRH batters dominated from the start.

Batting first, MI posted 243/5 in 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton starred with a superb unbeaten 123 off 55 balls, hitting boundaries all around the ground. Will Jacks scored 46, while Hardik Pandya added 31 runs. However, MI could not fully capitalise in the final overs.

In reply, SRH came out attacking. Abhishek Sharma made 45, while Travis Head smashed 76 off 30 balls to put MI under pressure early. Heinrich Klaasen then finished the chase calmly with an unbeaten 65, ensuring there were no late hiccups.

MI bowlers struggled throughout the innings and could not stop the flow of runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult were expensive, as SRH batters dominated the game.

The win gives SRH strong momentum, while MI will need to fix their bowling concerns quickly.