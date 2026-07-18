 Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Share Light-Hearted Moment On Iconic Lord's Balcony Ahead Of Series Decider; Virat Missing | VIDEO
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HomeSportsRohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Share Light-Hearted Moment On Iconic Lord's Balcony Ahead Of Series Decider; Virat Missing | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Share Light-Hearted Moment On Iconic Lord's Balcony Ahead Of Series Decider; Virat Missing | VIDEO

A video from the iconic Lord's balcony showed the players and support staff enjoying a light moment before the big match. However, Virat Kohli was missing from the scene, he was also not spotted with the team as they arrived for the practice session at the iconic venue.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, July 18, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Share Light-Hearted Moment On Iconic Lord's Balcony Ahead Of Series Decider; Virat Missing | VIDEO
Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Share Light-Hearted Moment On Iconic Lord's Balcony | X

London, July 18: Team India looked relaxed and full of confidence ahead of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's. A video from the iconic Lord's balcony showed the players and support staff enjoying a light moment before the big match. However, Virat Kohli was missing from the scene, he was also not spotted with the team as they arrived for the practice session at the iconic venue.

Rohit and Gambhir All Smiles

In the video, Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir were seen smiling and chatting with teammates during a break in the practice session. Rohit stood near the balcony railing with a water bottle in his hand, laughing and talking with the group. Gambhir also appeared in a cheerful mood, sharing jokes and enjoying the conversation.

The video, captioned "Nothing But Smiles," reflected the positive atmosphere in the Indian camp ahead of the series decider.

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India Ready for the Final Test

India and England are tied 1-1 in the three-match ODI series, making Sunday's match at Lord's the deciding game. Despite recent speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's ODI future, the Indian camp looked calm and focused.

With the team in good spirits, India will be hoping to deliver a strong performance at the Home of Cricket and end the series with a victory.

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