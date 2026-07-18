Calm Before The Storm: A Relaxed & Cheerful Rohit Sharma Arrives At Lord's For Practice Session Amid Retirement Whispers | VIDEO

A Relaxed & Cheerful Rohit Sharma Arrives At Lord's For Practice Session Amid Retirement Whispers | X | ANI

London, July 18: Indian opener and legendary cricketer Rohit Sharma looked calm and cheerful as he arrived at Lord's for India's practice session ahead of the third and final ODI against England on Sunday (July 19). With the series tied at 1-1, the match at the historic venue will decide the winner.

Rohit Seen Smiling With Teammates

After Team India reached London, Rohit was seen in a happy mood. As the players walked towards the historic venue for their training session at Lord's, the veteran opener was smiling, chatting and joking with his teammates. He looked relaxed and did not appear to be under any pressure.

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Focused Despite Retirement Speculation

The final ODI comes amid reports that this could be Rohit's last match in the 50-over format for India. However, the Indian skipper did not show any signs of being affected by the speculation.

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India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak recently dismissed such talks, saying Rohit is an experienced player who knows how to handle outside noise. Going by his relaxed body language at Lord's, Rohit seems fully focused on helping India beat England and win the ODI series.

India Squad For IND Vs ENG Final ODI

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey