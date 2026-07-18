'Roko Bhaiya!': Harsh Goenka Takes Dig At Indian Selectors Amid Rohit Sharma Retirement Buzz; Fans React

Rohit Sharma & Gautam Gambhir | X

Mumbai, July 18: Industrialist Harsh Goenka joined the ongoing debate over Rohit Sharma's ODI future with a cryptic post on social media on Saturday. His post comes at a time when reports have suggested that the Indian selection committee could be looking beyond the veteran opener after the ongoing ODI series against England.

The Chairman of RPG Enterprises shared a Hindi quote that read, "‘RoKo’ bhaiya! ‘Agar kar’ raha hai koi gadbad, yeh ‘Gambhir’ baat hai. Jo isko sahi raaste mein laayega uski ‘Jay’jaykar hogi!" While Goenka did not mention anyone directly, many fans believed the post was aimed at the selectors and the retirement speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma.

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Breaking Down the Wordplay

'RoKo': The famous nickname given to India's legendary batting duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

'Agar kar': A direct nod to the Chief of the BCCI Men's Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar.

‘Gambhir’: Meaning "serious" in Hindi, but clearly referring to India's Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir.

'Jay': Highlighting BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, hinting at the ultimate authority to bring things back on track ("Jay-jaykar").

क्या गजब की पंक्तियां लिखी हैं सर! कल ऐतिहासिक लॉर्ड्स के मैदान पर 'गंभीर' रणनीति तैयार है, और जब मैदान पर 'RoKo' (रोहित-कोहली) का बल्ला गरजेगा, तो विरोधी टीम का बचना मुश्किल है। कल तो सच में जय-जयकार होने वाली है! 🇮🇳🔥 — REETESHKUMAR (@CricBizReetesh_) July 18, 2026

The post quickly went viral on social media with users sharing different opinions in the comments. One fan wrote, "Kya gazab ki panktiyaan likhi hain sir! Kal aitihasik Lord's ke maidan par 'Gambhir' strategy taiyaar hai, aur jab maidan par 'RoKo' (Rohit-Kohli) ka bat garjega, toh virodhi team ka bachna mushkil hai. Kal toh sach mein jai-jaykaar hone wali hai!"

Very nice sir....No wonder your 'X' posts have reached Newspaper columns....cheers! — Vishal Sachdeva (@VishalVarunodya) July 18, 2026

(What amazing lines you've written, sir! Tomorrow, at the historic Lord's ground, the 'serious' strategy is ready, and when 'RoKo' (Rohit-Kohli)'s bat roars on the field, it'll be tough for the opposing team to survive. Tomorrow, there will truly be cheers all around!)

Roko eoko — Gurleen Equity pilot (@equitypilot32) July 18, 2026

Another user praised Goenka's wit and said, "Very nice sir... No wonder your X posts have reached newspaper columns....cheers!" Some users also commented, "Roko eoko," while others felt the message hinted at the ongoing controversy surrounding Rohit's place in the ODI team.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) firmly stepped in to quash the narrative. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia officially clarified the board's stance.

He said, "I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord's. Rohit is a regular member of the ODI team and will continue to play as long as he is in the scheme of things."

Disclaimer: The interpretations are based on speculations surrounding Harsh Goenka's post. FPJ does not verify, endorse or claim that the post refers to any specific individuals as Goenka has not explicitly named anyone.