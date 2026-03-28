Rohit Sharma Fans Surround Mumbai Indians Team Bus At Traffic Signal To Click Photos Of 'Mumbaicha Raja' | VIDEO Viral | X

Mumbai, March 28: In a massive fan moment, the Mumbai Indians team bus was stopped at a traffic signal on Mumbai's famous Nariman Point. The crowd of fans surrounded the bus after spotting former Indian and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma sitting on the front seat of the bus. The incident reportedly occurred when the players were on their way to the Wankhede Stadium for practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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The video of the fan moment has gone viral on social media and the video shows that the fans gathered around the bus as it stopped at a signal and started clicking photos of the Mumbai star while not allowing the bus to move for sometime even after the signal turned green.

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Bus Stops at Signal Crowd Builds Up

The incident took place when the team bus halted at the signal of Nariman Point which is one of the busiest spots in the city. The people noticed the players inside and more fans began to gather around the bus.

Rohit Sharma Draws Huge Attention

Rohit Sharma was clearly visible from outside as he was sitting on the front seat of the bus and his presence quickly grabbed the attention of the fans and the excited fans came and stood in front of the bus with their mobile phone cameras on and clicking photos and videos of "Mumbaicha Raja."

Bus Finally Moves Ahead

After a short delay, the crows moved away from the bus which allowed the bus to move forward and clearing the traffic which started to grow as the bus was gheraoed by the fans. The situation remained under control, however, this highlights the massive fan following of the Mumbai Indians team and Rohit Sharma.