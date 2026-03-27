'Nantar, Nantar': 'Angry' Rohit Sharma Slams Car Trunk, Rejects Fan Request For Autographs At Mumbai Hotel Ahead Of IPL 2026 | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma did not seem in the best of moods as he arrived at the Mumbai Indians' team hotel on Friday. Rohit, dressed in casuals was irritated and banged his trunk in presence of paparazzi and cameras after it wasn't open. Usually calm and jovial, Rohit was in no mood to mess around on Friday. Irritant, he asked the driver to open the trunk and made way to the team hotel.

With fans requesting for photographs, Rohit casually rejected them saying he would do so some other time. "Nantar, Nantar, Thamba Re Baba [Later, just wait]" he was heard saying in a viral video.

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Rohit is usually welcoming of his fans, and often pauses to sign autographs or cheerfully interact with them. However, the Mumbai Indians legend seemed in a foul mood on Friday and he rushed to the team hotel.