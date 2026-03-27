'You Look Like A Young Boy': Rohit Sharma Blushes After Nita Ambani's Playful Remark During MI's Practice Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2026; Video

Mumbai Indians

Nita Ambani, owner of the Mumbai Indians, brought smiles to the team during a recent training session in Mumbai ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season.

During her visit, she playfully teased Indian star player Rohit Sharma, saying, “Rohit, I didn’t recognise you, you look like a young boy.” The comment caught Sharma off guard, and he was seen blushing, much to the amusement of the squad and staff present.

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The Mumbai Indians’ squad received Mrs. Ambani warmly, with players taking the opportunity to interact and discuss preparations for the upcoming season. Her visit emphasized the importance of morale and team spirit ahead of what promises to be another competitive IPL campaign.

Nita Ambani’s light-hearted interaction with Rohit Sharma also highlighted her close connection with the team, fostering a friendly and motivating environment. The Mumbai Indians are expected to start the 2026 season with renewed energy, aiming to contend strongly for the title once again.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts appreciated the candid moment, which quickly circulated on social media, showing a lighter, human side of the cricketing stars and their management.