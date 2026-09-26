Rohit Sharma Fans Erect 50Ft Cut Out In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of IND Vs WI 1st ODI

Cricket fever has gripped Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the first ODI between India and the West Indies, with fans adding a festive touch outside the Greenfield International Stadium. A massive 50-foot cut-out of Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma has been erected outside the venue by the All Kerala Rohit Sharma Fans Association.

The towering display has quickly become a major attraction for supporters arriving in the Kerala capital ahead of the highly anticipated clash.

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Giant tribute to Rohit Sharma

The 50-foot cut-out has been installed as a tribute to Rohit Sharma, reflecting the popularity the Indian batter enjoys among cricket fans in Kerala. The All Kerala Rohit Sharma Fans Association has put up the giant display ahead of the first ODI, adding to the excitement surrounding the match.

The imposing cut-out is expected to draw the attention of fans and visitors making their way to the stadium on match day. The gesture also highlights the passionate fan culture that surrounds Indian cricket, particularly when international matches are hosted in Kerala. Supporters have often marked major cricketing occasions with large banners, cut-outs and other displays outside stadiums.

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The giant cut-out has added a striking visual element to the build-up, underlining the excitement among Rohit Sharma’s supporters ahead of the ODI. With fans expected to turn up in large numbers, the atmosphere around Greenfield Stadium is already beginning to take on a celebratory feel. As India and the West Indies prepare to face off, the 50-foot tribute stands as a prominent symbol of the anticipation surrounding the contest.