Rohit Sharma And His Love Story With The Pull Shot At 39 | VIDEO

Rohit Sharma smashes back to back sixes off off short-pitched deliveries against Afghanistan | X

Mumbai, June 17: Star Indian opener and former captain Rohit Sharma's love for the pull shot is well known among fans and the cricketing fraternity. It looks like poetry in motion whenever he plays the shot against a fast bowler. Rohit seems to eagerly await the short ball whenever he comes out to bat and often sends it soaring out of the park when it is pitched short. The statistics also show that Rohit leads other batters by a huge margin when it comes to smashing sixes off short-pitched deliveries.

Rohit Sharma recently became the oldest player to represent India in ODIs, but age appears to be just a number when he is facing short-pitched bowling. The veteran opener showcased his trademark pull shot by hammering back-to-back sixes off an Afghanistan bowler during his fluent 48-run knock in the second ODI at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

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Rohit's Record Against Short Ball

Data shared during the match showed that since 2011, the Indian opener has scored 1,513 runs through pull shots against pace bowlers and smashed 108 sixes, the highest among all batters.

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Leads By Miles

The gap between Rohit and the rest of the field underlines his dominance against short-pitched bowling. Virat Kohli is second on the list with 1,156 runs and 24 sixes, while Australia's David Warner has accumulated 996 runs and 30 sixes through the stroke. While several top batters use the pull shot to counter fast bowlers, none have matched Rohit's ability to convert short deliveries into six-scoring opportunities.

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The Success Mantra

A major reason behind Rohit's success is his balance and timing. Rather than forcing the shot, he stays deep in the crease, picks the length early and generates power with minimal effort. This allows him to control the stroke, whether he is placing the ball along the ground or sending it over the boundary.

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Pull Shot Mastery

Over the years, fast bowlers have frequently tested Rohit with bouncers and back-of-length deliveries, only to see him turn a defensive tactic into a scoring option. His mastery of the pull shot has become one of the defining features of his batting, and the latest numbers further highlight why many regard him as the best player of the stroke in modern-day cricket.